Today in Korean history
Oct. 19
1906 -- The Kyunghyang Shinmun local daily is founded.
1950 -- United Nations soldiers capture Pyongyang during their northward advance in the 1950-53 Korean War. The conflict erupted on June 25 of that year when the North's military invaded the South.
1955 -- North Korea and China sign a trade agreement.
1962 -- South Korea and Senegal establish diplomatic relations.
2005 -- After 18 years of work, South Korea completes the construction of the Peace Dam, a large dam near the inter-Korean border designed to prevent flooding in the event of the possible collapse of a North Korean dam further upstream.
2016 -- A police officer is killed in a gunfight with a criminal suspect in northern Seoul. The suspect cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet that he was wearing due to a previous involvement in a sexual offense before running away.
2021 -- North Korea fires what appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile toward the East Sea, South Korea's military said. The short-range missile flew about 590 kilometers at a top altitude of around 60 km.
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP