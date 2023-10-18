Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 18, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/11 Sunny 20

Incheon 20/13 Sunny 20

Suwon 21/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 23/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/13 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 23/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 24/08 Sunny 0

Busan 24/14 Sunny 0

(END)

