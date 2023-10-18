Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 18, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/11 Sunny 20
Incheon 20/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 21/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 23/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/13 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 23/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/14 Sunny 0
Daegu 24/08 Sunny 0
Busan 24/14 Sunny 0
(END)
