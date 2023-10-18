J-Hope Forest set up in Seoul Forest Park

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Wednesday it has set up a garden named after J-hope, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, in collaboration with his fan club inside a park in Seoul.

The 213-square-foot garden, known as the J-Hope Forest, has been created between the central pond and the water playground in Seoul Forest Park, a place the singer is known to be fond of, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.

Over 18 types of herbaceous flowers and trees are planted in the J-Hope Forest, and visitors can relax while facing the pond on the J bench, a sitting area that embodies the singer, city officials said.

A box located next to the bench displays some of the lyrics from J-Hope's song, "Equal Sign."

J-hope's fan club made donations to create the forest in his name, and it will be maintaining the area with the city for the next five years.



This Oct. 18, 2023, photo, provided by the Seoul metropolitan government, shows the J-Hope Forest, located inside Seoul Forest Park, created with the funds from his fan club. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

