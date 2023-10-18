Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeat

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) plans to appoint the leader of its innovation committee set to be launched next week, the party's chief spokesperson said Wednesday.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the party's leader, delivered the plan during a meeting with members, as its leadership scrambles to come up with measures to regain people's trust after its crushing defeat in last week's by-election in Seoul. The election was widely seen as a test of voter sentiment before the April general elections.

"We are not yet at the stage where we can specify who is the most likely candidate for the innovation committee chairmanship," the PPP's chief spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok said. "We plan to complete the appointment by the weekend and aim to launch the committee on Monday."

Yoon did not elaborate further on potential candidates but said the party is reviewing various people, including former and current party lawmakers and those from business and academic circles.

The PPP's approval rating has fallen to 32 percent, the lowest since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last year, according to a survey published by Realmeter on Monday.

In contrast, the positive assessment of the main opposition Democratic Party reached 50.7 percent, the highest figure since Yoon took office.



Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon (L), the leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), speaks with Rep. Kwon Seong-dong of the PPP during a parliamentary audit on Oct. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

