Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeat
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) plans to appoint the leader of its innovation committee set to be launched next week, the party's chief spokesperson said Wednesday.
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the party's leader, delivered the plan during a meeting with members, as its leadership scrambles to come up with measures to regain people's trust after its crushing defeat in last week's by-election in Seoul. The election was widely seen as a test of voter sentiment before the April general elections.
"We are not yet at the stage where we can specify who is the most likely candidate for the innovation committee chairmanship," the PPP's chief spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok said. "We plan to complete the appointment by the weekend and aim to launch the committee on Monday."
Yoon did not elaborate further on potential candidates but said the party is reviewing various people, including former and current party lawmakers and those from business and academic circles.
The PPP's approval rating has fallen to 32 percent, the lowest since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office last year, according to a survey published by Realmeter on Monday.
In contrast, the positive assessment of the main opposition Democratic Party reached 50.7 percent, the highest figure since Yoon took office.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'