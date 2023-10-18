Seoul shares nearly flat in late Wed. morning trade
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly unchanged late Wednesday morning, with big-caps trading in mixed territory.
Despite a weak start, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 0.23 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,459.94 as of 11:20 a.m.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.86 percent but its chipmaking rival SK hynix fell 0.38 percent.
Bio shares went south, with SK bioscience sinking 4.86 percent and Samsung Biologics retreating 1.25 percent.
But automakers were strong as industry leader Hyundai Motor gained 1.7 percent and its sister Kia climbed 1.82 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,351.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.95 won from the previous session's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'