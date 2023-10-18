Seoul shares nearly flat in late Wed. morning trade

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly unchanged late Wednesday morning, with big-caps trading in mixed territory.

Despite a weak start, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 0.23 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,459.94 as of 11:20 a.m.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.86 percent but its chipmaking rival SK hynix fell 0.38 percent.

Bio shares went south, with SK bioscience sinking 4.86 percent and Samsung Biologics retreating 1.25 percent.

But automakers were strong as industry leader Hyundai Motor gained 1.7 percent and its sister Kia climbed 1.82 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,351.65 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.95 won from the previous session's close.

