The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Unionized subway workers in Seoul to go on general strike next month

SEOUL -- Unionized workers of Seoul Metro, the operator of the subway service in Seoul, plan to stage a strike next month to protest against the firm's workforce reduction plan, union officials said Wednesday.

The walkout, set for Nov. 9, will be "inevitable" unless Seoul Metro suspends its downsizing plan, the city-run company's labor union said in a press conference in Seoul.

Ruling party to launch innovation committee after crushing by-election defeat

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) plans to appoint the leader of its innovation committee set to be launched next week, the party's chief spokesperson said Wednesday.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the party's leader, delivered the plan during a meeting with members, as its leadership scrambles to come up with measures to regain people's trust after its crushing defeat in last week's by-election in Seoul. The election was widely seen as a test of voter sentiment before the April general elections.

Yoon calls for restructuring police to enhance public safety

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Wednesday for restructuring the police in a way that will place public safety at the center of its responsibilities and enhance its ability to respond to the scene.

Yoon issued the call during a ceremony marking the 78th National Police Day, saying crimes such as sexual violence, child abuse and domestic violence should especially not be tolerated.

S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan plan to conduct a joint aerial exercise for the first time near the Korean Peninsula next week, a source said Thursday, amid efforts to bolster three-way security cooperation against North Korean threats.

The trilateral aerial exercise is scheduled for Sunday over the Korean Peninsula, involving the U.S. strategic bomber B-52 currently deployed to South Korea.

Defense chief urges int'l cooperation against N. Korea's nuclear development

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on Wednesday called for the international community's united response against North Korea's continued nuclear weapons development in a bid to make progress on the North's denuclearization.

Shin made the remark during the opening ceremony of the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD) hosted by the defense ministry, which provides a venue for talks on promoting peace and cooperation against regional and global security challenges.

U.S. Indo-Pacific commander voices concerns over N. Korea-Russia military ties

WASHINGTON -- The chief of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command expressed concerns Tuesday over alleged arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, stressing his unit is watching the developments "very closely."

In a press briefing, Adm. John C. Aquilino commented on the arms transfers, following U.S. revelations that the North shipped more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris

SEOUL -- Jugkook of K-pop sensation BTS will perform at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Paris.

According to the homepage of the MTV EMAs on Tuesday (local time), the South Korean singer is among the nominees chosen to perform at the awards ceremony on Nov. 5.

