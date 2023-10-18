Coach of upstart K League club keeps carrying chip on shoulder

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Before the start of the 2022 South Korean football season, the disrespect was palpable for Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo.

He was attending the season-opening media day for the second-tier K League 2. Gwangju had just been relegated from the top-flight K League 1.

"No one even got up to shake hands with me or even acknowledge my presence then. I was completely disrespected," Lee recalled Wednesday, with Gwangju now firmly established as one of the best teams in the K League 1. He was attending the media day for "Final A," a group of the top-six teams after the 33-match point.

"But after about four weeks, prematch handshakes from the opposing coaches got firmer and firmer. Deep inside, it was pretty gratifying," Lee added.



Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo (C) speaks during the media day for the top six teams in the K League 1 in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Gwangju went on to destroy the K League 2 last year, setting a competition record with 86 points to earn promotion right back to the top league. And by winning five of their past six matches, Gwangju climbed to third place at the conclusion of the first phase of the season.

Through 33 matches, they have 54 points on 15 wins, nine draws and nine losses. They have joined five other, more established, clubs in Final A. Those half-dozen teams will now close out the season with a match against every other opponent in the group.

Few pundits expected Gwangju to be sitting where they are at this point in the season, and Lee said the continued lack of respect for his team only fuels him and his players.



Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-hyo (L) and his captain Ahn Young-kyu pose with the K League 1 championship trophy during the media day for the league's top six teams in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Well, I guess we're not supposed to be here," Lee said, tongue firmly in cheek, when asked if he was surprised by his team's record so far. "This only motivates us. And this kind of disrespect is exactly why we are where we are right now."

And no, Lee wasn't surprised.

"As the season went on, our collective confidence kept growing," Lee said. "After the first couple of matches, we felt we weren't going to just be pushed around so much. And our goal was to win at least 15 matches out of the first 33, and we accomplished that. I personally had high expectations and I can't say I am surprised."



Coaches of the top six teams in the K League 1 pose with the league championship trophy during the media day in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2023. From left: Choi Won-kwon of Daegu FC, Lee Jung-hyo of Gwangju FC, Hong Myung-bo of Ulsan Hyundai FC, Kim Gi-dong of Pohang Steelers, Valeriu Bordeanu of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Cho Sung-hwan of Incheon United. (Yonhap)

Gwangju find themselves 13 points behind the league-leading Ulsan Hyundai FC. Lee admitted that realistically, the best Gwangju can hope for is to topple Pohang Steelers, who have 58 points, for second place. And it will all start with the first match of the final stretch, which happens to be against Ulsan on Saturday.

Gwangju shut down Ulsan 2-0 on Sept. 3 to launch their early-fall charge.

"I've been telling the guys to stick to the fundamentals," the coach said. "Once we start getting greedy, there will be no end to it. Realistically, I think we can shoot for second place, and we're going to keep chasing that goal."

To South Korean football fans, Gwangju's unlikely rise this year has evoked Leicester City's fairytale Premier League championship campaign of 2015-2016. Lee said his ultimate goal, too, is to win a title down the road.

"I always tell the team that we have to set a big goal for ourselves and set our sights on winning a title," Lee said. "We're not a wealthy club and we don't have big-name players on the team. For a team like ours, it's never good enough just to settle for mediocrity. It won't mean anything to us. We have to keep digging hard and we might strike gold."

Lee said more aggressive investments from the management would help.

"Without spending money, we won't be able to stay where we are. We might have been a bit lucky this year, but we're going to have to invest in keeping our squad intact," Lee said. "I think teams that regarded us as an underdog will change their mind and will treat us with more respect. And we'll have to make more investments to maintain that status."

