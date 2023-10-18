Family first, coaching later for retiring football player
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- When Daegu FC forward Lee Keun-ho wraps up his 19-year professional football career at the end of this season, there will be one thing and that one thing only on his agenda: spending time with his 8-month-old son.
"Raising our boy is the most important thing for me by far," Lee told reporters Wednesday before the K League 1 media day for Final A clubs, or the top six teams after the 33-match point. Daegu FC snuck in at 49 points, just two ahead of seventh-place FC Seoul.
"I enjoy it. I think I was born to do it," Lee said with a smile. "I am just thankful to be a father, and I appreciate the opportunity to spend time with my son."
The 38-year-old said his decision to retire, made public Monday, didn't come out of the blue.
"I had retirement in mind before the season, and then I started getting into more matches than I'd thought because we had some injuries up front," Lee said. "My teammates and coaches said I looked better than in years past. And that's when I decided it was the right time for me to quit."
Lee just had to convince head coach Choi Won-kwon to let him leave on his own terms.
"I first told the coach in June that I wanted to call it quits, but he wanted me to keep playing," Lee said. "I told him three or four more times in the summer that this was going to be it for me, but he kept kicking the can down the road to October and November. But after a while, he finally relented because I was so insistent."
Lee said his teammates at first didn't believe him.
"They thought I would just come back next year and play," Lee said. "I did that the past couple of years. But once they started seeing news articles about my retirement, they really believed me."
Lee said his wife gets emotional whenever the talk of his retirement comes up, and he now tries to avoid the topic as much as he can.
"At first, she used to ask me, 'Are you going to quit for real this time?' But after a while, she would cry whenever we talked about my retirement," Lee said. "She has always been supportive of my decisions, and this was no different. But I try not to bring that up with her."
Lee said coaching is in his long-term future, but he will first have to earn his coaching license to be eligible.
"I am not quite ready to get into coaching yet. I have to get my license next year," he said. "For now, I may open a football academy for children in Daegu. And I will get into coaching when I think I am ready for it. I've been playing this game for a long time, but when it comes to coaching, I will be a beginner."
With five matches remaining in his long and successful career, Lee said his retirement won't likely dawn on him until the very last match.
"I hope we win every remaining match," Lee said with a smile.
Coaches on hand for the media day all praised Lee for his leadership and character. Choi, Lee's current coach in Daegu, said he has always considered the forward his proxy on the pitch.
"He has always been the one guy I could trust the most," Choi said. "Obviously, spending time with his family is important. But I am always willing to work with him down the road. These last five matches will be important to Keun-ho, but they will be just as precious to me."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP