Access to N. Korean propaganda accounts on X blocked in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Access to two X accounts, presumably run by North Korea for propaganda purposes, have been blocked in South Korea, the respective accounts showed Wednesday.
As of 2 p.m., the accounts YuMi_DPRK_daily and Parama_Coreafan on are not accessible, with a message on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, showing they have been "withheld in Korea in response to a legal demand."
The blocked accounts, which feature young North Korean women and children as key narrators, were seen as Pyongyang's attempt to shift away from its traditional propaganda method to a more engaging style targeting the wider global audience.
Despite the attempt to casually portray everyday life in the North, observers have raised the view that such accounts are part of a carefully orchestrated propaganda scheme in a country where access to the internet and overseas content is restricted.
In June, access to similar accounts on YouTube was blocked upon request by Seoul's spy agency, amid concerns over the North's psychological warfare against the South.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP