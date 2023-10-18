Access to N. Korean propaganda accounts on X blocked in S. Korea

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Access to two X accounts, presumably run by North Korea for propaganda purposes, have been blocked in South Korea, the respective accounts showed Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m., the accounts YuMi_DPRK_daily and Parama_Coreafan on are not accessible, with a message on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, showing they have been "withheld in Korea in response to a legal demand."

The blocked accounts, which feature young North Korean women and children as key narrators, were seen as Pyongyang's attempt to shift away from its traditional propaganda method to a more engaging style targeting the wider global audience.

Despite the attempt to casually portray everyday life in the North, observers have raised the view that such accounts are part of a carefully orchestrated propaganda scheme in a country where access to the internet and overseas content is restricted.

In June, access to similar accounts on YouTube was blocked upon request by Seoul's spy agency, amid concerns over the North's psychological warfare against the South.

This Oct. 18, 2023, screenshot shows an X account, presumably run by North Korea for propaganda purposes, withheld in South Korea. (Yonhap) (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

