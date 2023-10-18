S. Korean minister to visit Nigeria for closer ties in infrastructure, energy
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's land minister plans to visit Nigeria this week to seek closer bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of infrastructure and energy, his office said Wednesday.
Land Minister Won Hee-ryong will pay a two-day visit to Nigeria starting Thursday as a presidential envoy to meet high-ranking Nigerian officials, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
"Nigeria is the biggest overseas construction contractor in the sub-Saharan region, and we hope to maintain the cooperation in the infrastructure sector," Won said in a statement ahead of the visit.
Won will also ask Nigeria to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.
