Party members seek injunction suspending opposition leader Lee from duties
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Thousands of rank-and-file members of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday filed for an injunction seeking to suspend party leader Lee Jae-myung from his duties.
The injunction request was filed by 2,223 DP members with the Seoul Southern District Court a week after prosecutors indicted Lee without physical detention over corruption charges connected to a scandal-ridden land development project.
The DP's party charter stipulates that a party executive indicted on corruption charges can have their duties suspended unless "unfair" causes behind the indictment, such as political persecution, are recognized.
The party has previously resolved to exempt Lee from such a suspension, concluding that Lee's indictment was a result of political persecution.
Baek Kwang-hyun, one of the applicants, accused Lee of failing to comply with the charter proceedings.
Baek had sought a similar injunction around March, which the court denied.
