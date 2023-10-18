Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names new president of Constitutional Court

All News 15:41 October 18, 2023

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named a current justice of the Constitutional Court as its new chief, his office said.

Justice Lee Jong-seok, who has been serving on the nine-member bench since 2018, was picked to replace Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok following his retirement next month, according to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.

Lee's appointment will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing followed by a vote by the National Assembly.

The nominee previously served as a senior judge at the Seoul High Court and chief of the Suwon District Court, among other positions.

He is considered a conservative member of the bench and will likely serve as president only for the remaining 11 months of his six-year term as justice.

Lee entered Seoul National University School of Law in 1979 at the same time as Yoon.

Constitutional Court Justice Lee Jong-seok arrives for work at the court in Seoul on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

