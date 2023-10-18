(LEAD) Yoon names new president of Constitutional Court
(ATTN: UPDATES with official's remarks on Supreme Court chief justice)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday named a current justice of the Constitutional Court as its new chief, his office said.
Justice Lee Jong-seok, who has been serving on the nine-member bench since 2018, was picked to replace Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok following his retirement next month, according to presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki.
Lee's appointment will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing followed by a vote by the National Assembly.
The nominee previously served as a senior judge at the Seoul High Court and chief of the Suwon District Court, among other positions.
He is considered a conservative member of the bench and will likely serve as president only for the remaining 11 months of his six-year term as justice.
Lee entered Seoul National University School of Law in 1979 at the same time as Yoon.
A leadership change has also been pending at the Supreme Court.
Lee Gyun-ryong, Yoon's initial pick for Supreme Court chief justice, was rejected by the opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier this month in the first such rejection in 35 years.
"We're looking hard for a Supreme Court chief justice," a senior presidential official told reporters. "We will win the National Assembly's approval at an early date."
