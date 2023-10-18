KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DGB Financial Group 8,430 UP 170
emart 72,100 UP 2,100
BNK Financial Group 7,220 UP 70
COSMAX 131,400 UP 1,600
HANATOUR SERVICE 42,700 DN 50
DoubleUGames 39,500 DN 50
POONGSAN 35,100 UP 250
KOLON IND 45,100 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,700 UP 1,300
CSWIND 52,100 DN 900
Hansae 20,600 UP 1,330
SD Biosensor 10,500 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 52,600 UP 400
GKL 14,860 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 96,800 DN 2,700
JB Financial Group 11,340 UP 320
TKG Huchems 22,050 DN 100
HanmiPharm 281,500 DN 23,000
PIAM 26,500 0
Meritz Financial 52,500 UP 800
Youngone Corp 52,700 UP 3,700
Daewoong 15,720 DN 620
KCC 232,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 77,100 DN 2,100
AmoreG 26,650 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 191,800 UP 3,300
SamyangFood 190,900 DN 2,500
CJ CheilJedang 281,500 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 65,500 DN 600
DB HiTek 52,600 0
CJ 78,700 UP 2,200
SamsungF&MIns 266,000 UP 9,000
Kogas 24,150 UP 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,900 DN 2,000
SK hynix 130,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 UP 850
Hanwha 24,100 DN 250
Youngpoong 508,000 DN 1,000
