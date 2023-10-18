SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DGB Financial Group 8,430 UP 170

emart 72,100 UP 2,100

BNK Financial Group 7,220 UP 70

COSMAX 131,400 UP 1,600

HANATOUR SERVICE 42,700 DN 50

DoubleUGames 39,500 DN 50

POONGSAN 35,100 UP 250

KOLON IND 45,100 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 57,700 UP 1,300

CSWIND 52,100 DN 900

Hansae 20,600 UP 1,330

SD Biosensor 10,500 DN 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY369 50 UP700

KOLMAR KOREA 52,600 UP 400

GKL 14,860 DN 70

CHONGKUNDANG 96,800 DN 2,700

JB Financial Group 11,340 UP 320

TKG Huchems 22,050 DN 100

HanmiPharm 281,500 DN 23,000

PIAM 26,500 0

Meritz Financial 52,500 UP 800

Youngone Corp 52,700 UP 3,700

Daewoong 15,720 DN 620

KCC 232,500 DN 1,000

SKBP 77,100 DN 2,100

AmoreG 26,650 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 191,800 UP 3,300

SamyangFood 190,900 DN 2,500

CJ CheilJedang 281,500 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 65,500 DN 600

DB HiTek 52,600 0

CJ 78,700 UP 2,200

SamsungF&MIns 266,000 UP 9,000

Kogas 24,150 UP 300

HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,900 DN 2,000

SK hynix 130,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,300 UP 850

Hanwha 24,100 DN 250

Youngpoong 508,000 DN 1,000

