KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYOSUNG TNC 311,000 UP 8,000
Yuhan 61,500 DN 13,000
SLCORP 30,450 UP 550
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 359,500 DN 6,500
HANILCMT 12,610 DN 80
SKBS 62,200 DN 3,600
Netmarble 41,050 DN 650
HL MANDO 36,900 UP 250
KRAFTON 154,200 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 62,600 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 704,000 DN 17,000
ORION 122,000 DN 4,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 20,700 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,730 UP 220
HDC-OP 10,500 UP 270
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,520 DN 60
LOTTE WELLFOOD 111,300 DN 1,400
CheilWorldwide 20,600 0
BGF Retail 136,800 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 60,200 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 51,000 UP 1,050
Hanon Systems 7,470 UP 100
SK 149,900 DN 2,100
KEPCO 17,110 DN 100
SamsungSecu 37,750 UP 50
Handsome 18,900 UP 90
SKTelecom 50,100 UP 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp408 00 DN500
COWAY 43,900 UP 50
ShinpoongPharm 13,610 DN 230
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,700 UP 700
HyundaiElev 45,700 UP 1,600
Asiana Airlines 10,050 0
SAMSUNG SDS 137,100 UP 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,340 UP 35
TaekwangInd 596,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,650 UP 200
KAL 20,150 UP 270
LG Corp. 82,900 DN 700
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP