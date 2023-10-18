POSCO FUTURE M 334,000 DN 7,000

F&F 100,400 0

Hanssem 50,300 DN 400

KakaoBank 22,900 DN 50

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES115 70 0 DN200

LS 91,800 UP 1,700

SK ie technology 68,400 DN 1,300

kakaopay 39,950 DN 1,100

SKSQUARE 44,500 DN 300

Doosanfc 18,340 DN 380

Doosan Enerbility 14,420 UP 150

K Car 10,270 DN 160

LG Energy Solution 465,000 DN 10,000

YoulchonChem 31,550 DN 350

DL E&C 32,150 UP 450

HYBE 234,000 DN 3,500

GS 40,450 UP 500

LIG Nex1 85,600 UP 2,200

HANJINKAL 44,450 UP 3,350

Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 800

FOOSUNG 10,590 UP 120

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,800 UP 3,900

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 UP 850

SK Innovation 147,200 DN 2,400

HANWHA LIFE 2,990 UP 105

AMOREPACIFIC 110,900 DN 200

IBK 12,080 UP 270

DONGSUH 18,120 DN 90

SamsungEng 29,150 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 107,900 UP 800

PanOcean 4,300 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 UP 200

KT 33,350 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16990 DN190

LOTTE TOUR 9,930 DN 160

LG Uplus 10,260 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,700 UP 900

KT&G 88,700 UP 700

LG Display 12,290 DN 160

Kangwonland 15,150 UP 150

