KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO FUTURE M 334,000 DN 7,000
F&F 100,400 0
Hanssem 50,300 DN 400
KakaoBank 22,900 DN 50
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES115 70 0 DN200
LS 91,800 UP 1,700
SK ie technology 68,400 DN 1,300
kakaopay 39,950 DN 1,100
SKSQUARE 44,500 DN 300
Doosanfc 18,340 DN 380
Doosan Enerbility 14,420 UP 150
K Car 10,270 DN 160
LG Energy Solution 465,000 DN 10,000
YoulchonChem 31,550 DN 350
DL E&C 32,150 UP 450
HYBE 234,000 DN 3,500
GS 40,450 UP 500
LIG Nex1 85,600 UP 2,200
HANJINKAL 44,450 UP 3,350
Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 800
FOOSUNG 10,590 UP 120
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,800 UP 3,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 UP 850
SK Innovation 147,200 DN 2,400
HANWHA LIFE 2,990 UP 105
AMOREPACIFIC 110,900 DN 200
IBK 12,080 UP 270
DONGSUH 18,120 DN 90
SamsungEng 29,150 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 107,900 UP 800
PanOcean 4,300 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 UP 200
KT 33,350 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16990 DN190
LOTTE TOUR 9,930 DN 160
LG Uplus 10,260 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,700 UP 900
KT&G 88,700 UP 700
LG Display 12,290 DN 160
Kangwonland 15,150 UP 150
(MORE)
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP