KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:45 October 18, 2023

NAVER 186,300 DN 2,200
Kakao 41,800 DN 1,000
NCsoft 240,500 UP 8,500
KIWOOM 101,600 DN 400
Hanwha Ocean 26,450 DN 800
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,300 UP 110
DWEC 4,100 UP 40
KEPCO KPS 34,300 UP 450
LG H&H 406,500 DN 11,500
LGCHEM 506,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 61,000 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 36,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,350 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,550 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 106,600 UP 400
Celltrion 142,300 DN 2,700
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,300 DN 2,800
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,200 DN 900
KIH 53,800 UP 900
SGBC 56,900 UP 1,200
Hyosung 59,400 UP 1,100
LOTTE 26,200 DN 150
GCH Corp 14,080 DN 60
LotteChilsung 137,500 DN 900
SKNetworks 6,030 UP 80
ORION Holdings 15,290 DN 50
Boryung 10,230 DN 190
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,250 0
Shinsegae 178,400 DN 900
Nongshim 445,500 DN 6,000
CJ LOGISTICS 79,400 UP 1,400
DOOSAN 81,500 DN 1,400
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,360 UP 40
DL 41,950 UP 550
HITEJINRO 21,050 UP 50
HtlShilla 69,800 DN 700
Hanmi Science 31,700 DN 1,550
SamsungElecMech 144,800 UP 5,000
(MORE)

