KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HDKSOE 100,600 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,300 UP 50
MS IND 17,330 DN 80
OCI Holdings 96,700 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 83,300 DN 1,400
KorZinc 491,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,670 DN 120
HyundaiMipoDock 74,800 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 27,900 UP 100
S-Oil 72,800 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 229,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,100 DN 1,900
HMM 14,970 UP 320
HYUNDAI WIA 62,100 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 9,620 UP 2,010
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 UP 1,900
SKC 73,700 DN 1,900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,290 UP 270
Mobis 227,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 99,800 DN 500
S-1 57,000 DN 100
ZINUS 20,050 DN 350
Hanchem 167,600 DN 900
DWS 31,650 DN 100
LX INT 26,500 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 12,110 0
Hyundai M&F INS 33,750 UP 600
Kumyang 117,000 DN 900
Daesang 19,170 DN 10
COSMOCHEM 36,800 DN 700
POSCO Holdings 500,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 89,100 UP 700
SamsungElec 70,500 UP 1,100
NHIS 10,420 DN 100
GC Corp 98,800 DN 2,600
GS E&C 13,550 UP 270
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 134,700 DN 100
GS Retail 23,400 DN 50
Ottogi 372,000 DN 1,500
(END)
