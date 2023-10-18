HDKSOE 100,600 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,300 UP 50

MS IND 17,330 DN 80

OCI Holdings 96,700 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 83,300 DN 1,400

KorZinc 491,000 UP 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,670 DN 120

HyundaiMipoDock 74,800 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 27,900 UP 100

S-Oil 72,800 UP 1,100

LG Innotek 229,000 DN 8,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 136,100 DN 1,900

HMM 14,970 UP 320

HYUNDAI WIA 62,100 UP 1,100

KG DONGBU STL 9,620 UP 2,010

KumhoPetrochem 131,500 UP 1,900

SKC 73,700 DN 1,900

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,290 UP 270

Mobis 227,500 UP 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 99,800 DN 500

S-1 57,000 DN 100

ZINUS 20,050 DN 350

Hanchem 167,600 DN 900

DWS 31,650 DN 100

LX INT 26,500 UP 350

TaihanElecWire 12,110 0

Hyundai M&F INS 33,750 UP 600

Kumyang 117,000 DN 900

Daesang 19,170 DN 10

COSMOCHEM 36,800 DN 700

POSCO Holdings 500,000 DN 3,000

DB INSURANCE 89,100 UP 700

SamsungElec 70,500 UP 1,100

NHIS 10,420 DN 100

GC Corp 98,800 DN 2,600

GS E&C 13,550 UP 270

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 12,000

KPIC 134,700 DN 100

GS Retail 23,400 DN 50

Ottogi 372,000 DN 1,500

