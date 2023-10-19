Foreign investors remain net sellers of S. Korean stocks in September
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors sold a net 1.71 trillion won (US$1.26 billion) worth of South Korean stocks in September, extending their selling spree for a second consecutive month, data showed Thursday.
After the sell-off, foreigners owned some 663.7 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 26.7 percent of total market capitalization, compared with 26.9 percent at the end of August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
By country, the United States was the top net buyer of local stocks, net purchasing 1.2 trillion won worth of shares, followed by Canada with a net purchase of 600 billion won.
British investors net sold 3 trillion won worth of stocks, with Switzerland net selling 700 billion won.
The U.S. was also the biggest holder of South Korean stocks, holding 274.3 trillion won worth of local stocks that accounted for 41.3 percent of all local shares held by foreigners as of end-September.
Foreign investors also sold a net 600 billion won from the local bond market last month.
Their cumulative holdings of local bonds came to 242.4 trillion won, accounting for 9.8 percent of listed bonds here as of end-September.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer