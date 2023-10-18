Oceans minister calls for global solidarity in coping with climate change

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's oceans minister on Wednesday called for global solidarity in addressing climate change, noting the country will seek to share wisdom with the global community by hosting the World Expo 2030.

"There are unexpected floods, with coastal areas of low-lying nations turning into ocean due to the rising sea levels," Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan said during a session on the margins of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing.

"The ecosystems are undergoing changes, and marine resources are diminishing," he added. "South Korea shares a deep understanding with the world, and is seeking global cooperation in the maritime sector."

Cho added South Korea is making efforts to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan, reflecting its commitment to address climate change with a focus on the maritime sector.

The Belt and Road Initiative refers to a Beijing-led global infrastructure and energy project that aims to connect China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe and Africa. South Korea is not a participant in the initiative.



Oceans Minister Cho Seung-hwan speaks during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in Seoul in this photo taken Oct. 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

