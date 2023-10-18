Air Force chief holds high-level military talks with 11 nations at ADEX
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force chief held talks with senior Air Force officers from the United States and 10 other nations this week on the margins of a defense trade show, the military branch said Wednesday.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa held the back-to-back meetings with senior military officials from Monday to Wednesday to expand military and defense industry cooperation as the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) got under way at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.
The biennial defense trade show kicked off Tuesday for a six-day run, showcasing advanced military hardware and homegrown fighter jets, including FA-50 light attack aircraft and the KF-21 fighter under development.
During Jung's talks with Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, the two sides discussed ways to enhance combined operational capabilities and the credibility of the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence, according to Seoul's Air Force.
Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities to defend its ally.
Jung also held separate talks with senior officers from Poland and Malaysia, and pledged cooperation for the countries' operation of FA-50 aircraft in such areas as personnel exchanges and logistics support, it said.
Poland signed contracts last year to receive a total of 48 FA-50s through 2028, while Malaysia signed a contract in May to purchase 18 FA-50s.
Meanwhile, Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Eom Dong-hwan met Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday on the margins of the trade show to discuss future defense cooperation.
Eom hailed Canberra's recent decision to select South Korean defense company, Hanwha Aerospace, as the preferred bidder for its new infantry fighting vehicle project, expressing hopes for further cooperation, it said.
In July, Australia chose Hanwha's Redback vehicle for its program to acquire 129 next-generation armored vehicles by 2028.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold talks over suspected N.K.-Russia arms transfer
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
(LEAD) 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP