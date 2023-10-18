Air Force chief holds high-level military talks with 11 nations at ADEX

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force chief held talks with senior Air Force officers from the United States and 10 other nations this week on the margins of a defense trade show, the military branch said Wednesday.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa held the back-to-back meetings with senior military officials from Monday to Wednesday to expand military and defense industry cooperation as the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) got under way at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.

The biennial defense trade show kicked off Tuesday for a six-day run, showcasing advanced military hardware and homegrown fighter jets, including FA-50 light attack aircraft and the KF-21 fighter under development.

During Jung's talks with Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, commander of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, the two sides discussed ways to enhance combined operational capabilities and the credibility of the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence, according to Seoul's Air Force.

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S. commitment to using the full range of its military capabilities to defend its ally.

Jung also held separate talks with senior officers from Poland and Malaysia, and pledged cooperation for the countries' operation of FA-50 aircraft in such areas as personnel exchanges and logistics support, it said.

Poland signed contracts last year to receive a total of 48 FA-50s through 2028, while Malaysia signed a contract in May to purchase 18 FA-50s.



South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa presents a souvenir to U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth S. Wilbach as they meet on the margins of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Oct. 17, 2023, in this photo provided by the Air Force the next day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Meanwhile, Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Eom Dong-hwan met Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Wednesday on the margins of the trade show to discuss future defense cooperation.

Eom hailed Canberra's recent decision to select South Korean defense company, Hanwha Aerospace, as the preferred bidder for its new infantry fighting vehicle project, expressing hopes for further cooperation, it said.

In July, Australia chose Hanwha's Redback vehicle for its program to acquire 129 next-generation armored vehicles by 2028.



The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team flies over Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Oct. 16, 2023, ahead of the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition the next day. (Yonhap)

