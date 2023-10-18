S. Korea's top nuclear envoy discusses N.K.-Russia arms cooperation with NATO official
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kim Gunn, South Korea's top nuclear envoy, met with a senior official of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday and discussed North Korean issues, including its suspected arms deal with Russia, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting with Angus Lapsley, NATO's assistant secretary-general for defense policy and planning, the two sides shared deep concerns over the increasing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and agreed to communicate closely for a united and stern response to the North's future provocations, including the buildup of nuclear and missile programs.
Kim also noted that NATO's firm position against Pyongyang's nuclear and weapons development reflects its contribution to the international efforts toward the North's denuclearization.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
