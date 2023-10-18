(LEAD) Russian FM arrives in N. Korea for talks with counterpart: reports

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from para 5)

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Wednesday for a two-day visit, according to Russian media reports, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties after a recent bilateral summit.

According to Sputnik and other Russian media outlets, Lavros arrived in Pyongyang for a two-day visit. He is expected to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, during the trip.

The two sides are expected to discuss issues including bilateral military and economic cooperation, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to Pyongyang.

The visit follows a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Putin held in Russia on Sept. 13.

According to Sputnik, Lavrov said during his trip to the North that Russia expresses "its solidarity and full support" in Pyongyang's desire "to defend its independence and the right of its people to determine their own destiny."

The minister also said Moscow "values" Russia's military operation in Ukraine and that his visit will allow a "good opportunity" to review details of the agreements that were reached during the recent summit, according the Sputnik report.

Lavrov's trip came after the White House said Pyongyang has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

Seoul has condemned such revelations, saying any illicit weapons trade with North Korea should be halted, as it would constitute a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions against the North's nuclear and missile programs.



This March 25, 2023, file photo shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a joint news conference after his talks with his then South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, at the foreign ministry in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

