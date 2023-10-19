SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- Barbaric bombardments hit hospital in Gaza Strip (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon names Justice Lee Jong-seok new president of Constitutional Court (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hamas blames Israel for hospital bombardments; Biden says it was terrorist attack (Donga Ilbo)

-- Israel-Palestine clash escalates with bombardments on Gaza hospital (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hospital bombardments feared to escalate Israel-Palestine war (Segye Times)

-- Tragedy at Gaza Strip hospital tips the scales in Israel-Palestine war (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden vows aid package for mediation of Israel-Palestine war (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Bombardments on hospital in Gaza Strip shake Biden's Middle East policy (Hankyoreh)

-- State auditor found statistics agency's daily work logs implicating preceding Moon gov't for alleged data fabrication: sources (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden backs Israel, says hospital bombardments came from the 'other side' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- A builder's bankrupt Mideast unit hit with 530 bln won in taxes (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Halloween prep eerily quiet ahead of crush anniversary (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Biden lands in Israel as turmoil grows after Gaza hospital blast (Korea Herald)

-- Ethical framework crucial to cope with fast growth of AI (Korea Times)

(END)