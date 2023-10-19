Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 October 19, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Barbaric bombardments hit hospital in Gaza Strip (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon names Justice Lee Jong-seok new president of Constitutional Court (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hamas blames Israel for hospital bombardments; Biden says it was terrorist attack (Donga Ilbo)
-- Israel-Palestine clash escalates with bombardments on Gaza hospital (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hospital bombardments feared to escalate Israel-Palestine war (Segye Times)
-- Tragedy at Gaza Strip hospital tips the scales in Israel-Palestine war (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden vows aid package for mediation of Israel-Palestine war (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Bombardments on hospital in Gaza Strip shake Biden's Middle East policy (Hankyoreh)
-- State auditor found statistics agency's daily work logs implicating preceding Moon gov't for alleged data fabrication: sources (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden backs Israel, says hospital bombardments came from the 'other side' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- A builder's bankrupt Mideast unit hit with 530 bln won in taxes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Halloween prep eerily quiet ahead of crush anniversary (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden lands in Israel as turmoil grows after Gaza hospital blast (Korea Herald)
-- Ethical framework crucial to cope with fast growth of AI (Korea Times)
