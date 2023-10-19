(LEAD) Russian FM arrives in N. Korea: KCNA

(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his visit to Pyongyang will mark an opportunity for "substantial results" for implementing agreements reached between their leaders, North Korea's state media said Thursday.

Lavrov arrived at Pyongyang International Airport on Wednesday at the invitation of North Korea's foreign ministry "amid the enthusiasm of friendship growing higher than ever," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language dispatch.

The visit is a follow-up to the rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.



North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (R) talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during a reception for him in Pyongyang on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Speaking at a reception Wednesday evening, Lavrov said his visit would serve as a "significant occasion of bringing substantial results" for the implementation of the agreement made at the recent summit, according to the KCNA.

He added that Russia "fully supports" all of North Korea's policies adopted to defend its national interests, calling North Korea a genuine independent state "unfazed by any pressure of the U.S. and the West."

Lavrov also thanked Pyongyang for supporting its "special military operation" in Ukraine, according to a transcript of his speech released by Russia's foreign ministry on its website.



North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (R) welcomes her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui expressed expectation that the "comprehensive and constructive relations" between the two countries would be expanded on a higher level during Lavrov's visit.

Lavrov and Choe are expected to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation, including preparations for Putin's possible reciprocal visit to Pyongyang.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a reception for him by his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, in Pyongyang on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

