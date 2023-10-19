Russian FM meets N. Korea's Kim during Pyongyang trip
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang, Moscow's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Their meeting lasted for over an hour, the ministry said, without providing further details.
Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday at the invitation of Pyongyang's foreign ministry in a follow-up to the rare summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.
The visit came as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
Pleased with injury comeback, pending free agent Ryu Hyun-jin keeps mum on future in MLB
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source