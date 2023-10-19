Russian FM meets N. Korea's Kim during Pyongyang trip

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang, Moscow's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Their meeting lasted for over an hour, the ministry said, without providing further details.

Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday at the invitation of Pyongyang's foreign ministry in a follow-up to the rare summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13.

The visit came as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivers a speech during a reception for him by his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, in Pyongyang on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

