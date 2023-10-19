S. Korean airlines' int'l travelers in Q3 reach 85 pct of pre-COVID level
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The number of international travelers on South Korean air carriers during the third quarter reached 85 percent of the level before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data Thursday.
According to the transportation ministry data, international passengers on South Korean airlines during the July-September period totaled 12.87 million, compared with 15.15 million tallied in the same period in 2019.
The figure is a sign of steady recovery in the air travel industry following the prolonged disruption since the pandemic, representing an over threefold increase from that of the July-September period in 2022.
Compared with 2019, domestic airlines in the first half of the year logged a 66-percent recovery in terms of their combined international passengers.
Industry watchers attributed the growth to the expansion of flights to the neighboring countries of Japan and China, and to the Southeast Asian nations by low-cost carriers.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source