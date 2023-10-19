Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 19, 2023
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/16 Rain 30
Incheon 19/17 Rain 30
Suwon 19/14 Rain 30
Cheongju 19/14 Rain 60
Daejeon 19/12 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 17/13 Rain 30
Gangneung 20/17 Rain 60
Jeonju 22/13 Sunny 70
Gwangju 23/13 Sunny 70
Jeju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/12 Sunny 60
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
Most Saved
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source