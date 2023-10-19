Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 October 19, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/16 Rain 30

Incheon 19/17 Rain 30

Suwon 19/14 Rain 30

Cheongju 19/14 Rain 60

Daejeon 19/12 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 17/13 Rain 30

Gangneung 20/17 Rain 60

Jeonju 22/13 Sunny 70

Gwangju 23/13 Sunny 70

Jeju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/12 Sunny 60

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 20

(END)

