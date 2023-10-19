Seoul shares open sharply lower on U.S. losses
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started sharply lower Thursday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 40.73 points, or 1.65 percent, to 2,421.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Dragged down by mixed corporate earnings reports and escalating concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 percent.
In Seoul, most shares opened bearish across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics sank 1.42 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy and Solution, the second-biggest share in terms of market cap, lost 2.9 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.15 percent, and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis went down 0.22 percent.
Leading online portal operator Naver dipped 1.72 percent, and its rival Kakao skidded 2.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,356.65 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 7.05 won from the previous session's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source