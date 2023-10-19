Yoon picks former Capital Defense commander as vice defense minister

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a former chief of the Capital Defense Command as the new vice defense minister, his office said.

Kim Seon-ho, a retired Army lieutenant general and graduate of the Korea Military Academy, will serve in the new role starting Friday, the presidential office said.



This photo provided by the presidential office shows new Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

