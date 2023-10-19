Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon picks former Capital Defense commander as vice defense minister

All News 10:43 October 19, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a former chief of the Capital Defense Command as the new vice defense minister, his office said.

Kim Seon-ho, a retired Army lieutenant general and graduate of the Korea Military Academy, will serve in the new role starting Friday, the presidential office said.

This photo provided by the presidential office shows new Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by the presidential office shows new Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk Yeol #vice defense minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!