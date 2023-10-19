SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.63 3.63

2-M 3.75 3.75

3-M 3.87 3.87

6-M 4.03 4.02

12-M 4.10 4.09



(END)