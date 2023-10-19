Seoul shares sharply down in late Thurs. morning trade
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.62 percent lower late Thursday morning on losses in battery and tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 39.99 points to 2,422.61 as of 11:20 a.m.
Battery shares led the sharp decline following a drop in Tesla Inc.'s third-quarter earnings overnight.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution slumped 2.69 percent and POSCO Future M sank 4.19 percent.
Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, fell 1.13 percent and its rival SK hynix declined 2.46 percent.
LG Electronics also retreated 0.28 percent and its flat screen-making affiliate LG Display lost 0.57 percent.
Kakao, the operator of No. 1 mobile chat app KakaoTalk, slid 2.75 percent after its chief investment officer was arrested for alleged stock price manipulation in its takeover bid for K-pop agency SM Entertainment.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,356.95 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 7.35 won from the previous session's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
Pleased with injury comeback, pending free agent Ryu Hyun-jin keeps mum on future in MLB