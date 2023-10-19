JW Pharma faces fine of nearly 30 bln won over illegal rebates

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The antitrust regulator said Thursday it has decided to slap a fine of 29.8 billion won (US$21.93 million) on JW Pharmaceutical, a local drug firm, for providing illegal rebates to local clinics.

The company had given cash, gifts and other benefits worth 6.5 billion won from 2014 and 2018 to about 1,400 hospitals and clinics nationwide if they prescribed its products, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

In addition, the company was found to have provided some 100 clinics with economic benefits worth 530 million won from 2014-2018 to have them use their products, it added.

The company is also suspected of attempting to conceal such illegalities, the regulator said, adding that it reported the case to the prosecution for a further probe.



This March 12, 2018, file photo, provided by JW Pharmaceutical, shows its headquartes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

