S. Korea to provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to civilian victims in Israel-Hamas war
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to help civilian victims in the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The provision will be made through international organizations, and the government will make sure the resources are transparently used for humanitarian purposes, the ministry said.
Since the Hamas group launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the deadly clashes have so far claimed more than 4,800 deaths -- about 1,400 from Israel and 3,400 from Palestine.
