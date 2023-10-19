Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to civilian victims in Israel-Hamas war

All News 14:21 October 19, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to help civilian victims in the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The provision will be made through international organizations, and the government will make sure the resources are transparently used for humanitarian purposes, the ministry said.

Since the Hamas group launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the deadly clashes have so far claimed more than 4,800 deaths -- about 1,400 from Israel and 3,400 from Palestine.

This Reuters photo shows the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

This Reuters photo shows the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea #humanitarian aid #Israel-Hamas war
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!