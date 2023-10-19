LPGA rookie sensation Rose Zhang trying to soak up pro experience

By Yoo Jee-ho

PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Rose Zhang, the American LPGA rookie sensation, lived up to her considerable hype from the get-go, winning her very first LPGA Tour event as a professional in June.

Zhang, 20, recorded consecutive top-10 finishes in her next two tournaments, but then they were followed by an up-and-down swing -- perhaps expected of any rookie, even someone as highly touted as Zhang, who had a dominant collegiate career at Stanford.

As her first season on the tour is winding down, Zhang, who is playing in South Korea for the first time this week, said she's trying to learn as she goes.



Rose Zhang of the United States speaks with Yonhap News Agency after the opening round of the BMW Ladies Championship on the LPGA Tour at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

"It's been very much what I expected, except once you actually experience the entire traveling, jet lag and constant play. It's a lot harder to go through than it is to just think about," Zhang said of the tour life in a conversation with Yonhap News Agency after shooting a two-over 74 to begin the BMW Ladies Championship in Paju, northwest of Seoul.

"You have to stay in the present and try your best every single time you're out there. It's definitely different from amateur golf," Zhang added. "I feel like a lot of people don't really see the overall process. They only see the results of every single tournament but there's a lot that goes behind the scenes, from taking care of your body, making sure that you know what your team is doing. And it's ultimately a business. So that's kind of what I'm trying to learn right now fresh out of college but it's been really cool to kind of learn and experience everything. I still have a long way to go, though."

Zhang was one of the most hyped-up rookies to reach the LPGA Tour in recent memory. She received the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the top-ranked women's amateur golfer in the world for three consecutive years, from 2020 to 2022. This year, Zhang played at four of the five LPGA majors and finished in the top 10 in three of them.

Along the way, Zhang has exuded the kind of poise not common for a player that young. She credited her support system for keeping her from being overwhelmed by professional touring life.



In this Getty Images file photo from Aug. 31, 2023, Rose Zhang of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. (Yonhap)

"I feel like in general, my personality is pretty poised. I feel like I have a lot of people that keep me grounded. They keep me driven and they always humble me," she said. "Once you're out here, there's a lot of ups and downs and you have to be prepared for anything that comes. So it still riles you up a little bit here and there but I try to keep my composure most of the time."

Hailing from Southern California, Zhang said she grew up enjoying Korean food and culture.

"I even have a Korean roommate back at Stanford so it's pretty close to home," Zhang said. "I feel like I can do a lot to improve myself and it's always a learning curve so I'm just super excited to be here."

At two-over par, Zhang found herself near the bottom of the leaderboard. But with no 36-hole cut this week, Zhang will have her opportunity to make her push.

"I know that these greens are huge and you really have to be precise with your numbers. That's kind of where I faltered today, just club usage," Zhang said. "And then, the short game wasn't great. I didn't make the putts that I needed to. So being sure to kind of go back to the fundamentals is what I'm going to be working on to bounce back."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)