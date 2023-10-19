Yoon to make five-day trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar later this week, his office said Thursday.
Yoon will make a state visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Saturday to Tuesday followed by a state visit to Doha, Qatar, from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.
In Riyadh, he will hold a summit with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, while in Doha, he will hold a summit with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kim told a press briefing.
"Given that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is directly connected to peace in the Middle East and the regional order, we expect there to be discussions on the security situation during the summits with Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Kim said.
Yoon will also attend various business events in both countries before returning home early next Thursday.
Yoon will be the first South Korean president to make a state visit to either nation.
He will be accompanied on the trip by first lady Kim Keon Hee.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
Pleased with injury comeback, pending free agent Ryu Hyun-jin keeps mum on future in MLB
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia