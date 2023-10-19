S. Korea voices 'deep concerns' over civilian casualties in Israel-Hamas conflict

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday expressed "deep concerns" over the escalating civilian casualties following a recent deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza in the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Our government expresses deep concerns over the increasing number of civilian casualties due to the escalating armed conflict between Israel and Hamas," the ministry's spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, said in a statement.

The government hopes for a swift end to the current conflict and civilian damage, and will continue to cooperate with the international community toward that end, he added.

He then strongly urged the two sides to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and to take measures to protect civilians, as well as allow humanitarian aid to those in need.

At least 1,400 people in Israel and 3,400 in Palestine have died since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, according to the ministry.

Tensions further flared up this week following Tuesday's deadly explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza that claimed hundreds of innocent civilian lives.



This Reuters photo shows the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)