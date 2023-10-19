SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KG DONGBU STL 8,240 DN 1,380

MS IND 16,610 DN 720

ShinpoongPharm 11,030 DN 2,580

Doosan Bobcat 45,000 DN 6,000

K Car 10,030 DN 240

POSCO FUTURE M 318,000 DN 16,000

AmoreG 26,000 DN 650

HyundaiMtr 188,900 DN 2,900

Daewoong 15,270 DN 450

SamyangFood 191,700 UP 800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 62,800 DN 2,700

CJ CheilJedang 282,500 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 588,000 DN 8,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,660 UP 10

KAL 19,630 DN 520

LG Corp. 82,000 DN 900

DL 41,500 DN 450

HITEJINRO 21,300 UP 250

Yuhan 61,400 DN 100

SLCORP 29,900 DN 550

CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 DN 1,300

DOOSAN 78,800 DN 2,700

SKTelecom 50,300 UP 200

HyundaiElev 46,200 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 DN 3,600

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,000 DN 1,600

KUMHOTIRE 4,270 DN 70

Hanon Systems 7,210 DN 260

SK 149,300 DN 600

Handsome 18,690 DN 210

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp396 00 DN1200

Asiana Airlines 9,900 DN 150

COWAY 44,750 UP 850

LOTTE SHOPPING 69,800 DN 900

Boryung 10,220 DN 10

LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 DN 1,600

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,400 DN 850

Shinsegae 173,400 DN 5,000

Nongshim 441,500 DN 4,000

SGBC 55,100 DN 1,800

(MORE)