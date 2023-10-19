KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KG DONGBU STL 8,240 DN 1,380
MS IND 16,610 DN 720
ShinpoongPharm 11,030 DN 2,580
Doosan Bobcat 45,000 DN 6,000
K Car 10,030 DN 240
POSCO FUTURE M 318,000 DN 16,000
AmoreG 26,000 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 188,900 DN 2,900
Daewoong 15,270 DN 450
SamyangFood 191,700 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 62,800 DN 2,700
CJ CheilJedang 282,500 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 588,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,660 UP 10
KAL 19,630 DN 520
LG Corp. 82,000 DN 900
DL 41,500 DN 450
HITEJINRO 21,300 UP 250
Yuhan 61,400 DN 100
SLCORP 29,900 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 DN 1,300
DOOSAN 78,800 DN 2,700
SKTelecom 50,300 UP 200
HyundaiElev 46,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 DN 3,600
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,000 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 DN 70
Hanon Systems 7,210 DN 260
SK 149,300 DN 600
Handsome 18,690 DN 210
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp396 00 DN1200
Asiana Airlines 9,900 DN 150
COWAY 44,750 UP 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,800 DN 900
Boryung 10,220 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,400 DN 850
Shinsegae 173,400 DN 5,000
Nongshim 441,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 55,100 DN 1,800
