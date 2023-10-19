KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 58,600 DN 800
LOTTE 25,850 DN 350
GCH Corp 13,770 DN 310
LotteChilsung 136,200 DN 1,300
COSMOCHEM 35,250 DN 1,550
POSCO Holdings 477,000 DN 23,000
DB INSURANCE 88,000 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 69,500 DN 1,000
NHIS 10,250 DN 170
LS 87,600 DN 4,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 60 0 DN4100
GC Corp 96,800 DN 2,000
GS E&C 13,290 DN 260
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 494,000 DN 18,000
KPIC 135,000 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,340 UP 50
SKC 71,700 DN 2,000
GS Retail 23,600 UP 200
Ottogi 369,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 133,700 DN 2,400
HMM 14,900 DN 70
HYUNDAI WIA 60,700 DN 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 128,400 DN 3,100
Mobis 225,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 97,300 DN 2,500
S-1 57,500 UP 500
ZINUS 19,550 DN 500
Hanchem 162,000 DN 5,600
DWS 30,750 DN 900
KEPCO 16,910 DN 200
SamsungSecu 37,400 DN 350
YoulchonChem 30,200 DN 1,350
LG Energy Solution 452,500 DN 12,500
HtlShilla 68,600 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 30,500 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 142,900 DN 1,900
Hanssem 50,200 DN 100
F&F 97,100 DN 3,300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,200 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 261,000 DN 5,000
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
Pleased with injury comeback, pending free agent Ryu Hyun-jin keeps mum on future in MLB
(2nd LD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source