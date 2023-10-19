KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Kogas 24,100 DN 50
HDKSOE 98,300 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 30,500 DN 800
OCI Holdings 92,900 DN 3,800
LS ELECTRIC 80,300 DN 3,000
KorZinc 483,500 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,410 DN 260
HyundaiMipoDock 73,000 DN 1,800
IS DONGSEO 27,050 DN 850
S-Oil 71,600 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 218,000 DN 11,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,490 UP 130
KIA CORP. 84,100 UP 200
SK hynix 125,700 DN 4,300
Youngpoong 499,500 DN 8,500
HyundaiEng&Const 36,300 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 20,550 DN 750
IBK 11,920 DN 160
DONGSUH 17,560 DN 560
SamsungEng 27,950 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG C&T 107,200 DN 700
PanOcean 4,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 0
CheilWorldwide 20,250 DN 350
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,100 DN 1,200
KT 33,100 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16900 DN90
LOTTE TOUR 9,640 DN 290
LG Uplus 10,230 DN 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,800 UP 100
KT&G 88,300 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 14,030 DN 390
Doosanfc 17,970 DN 370
LG Display 12,160 DN 130
Kangwonland 14,890 DN 260
NAVER 181,400 DN 4,900
Kakao 40,500 DN 1,300
NCsoft 237,000 DN 3,500
Hanwha 23,150 DN 950
DB HiTek 50,900 DN 1,700
