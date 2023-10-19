KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CJ 77,500 DN 1,200
LX INT 25,950 DN 550
TaihanElecWire 11,920 DN 190
Hyundai M&F INS 33,350 DN 400
Kumyang 110,600 DN 6,400
Daesang 19,170 0
SKNetworks 5,900 DN 130
ORION Holdings 15,220 DN 70
KCC 228,500 DN 4,000
SKBP 76,200 DN 900
HANATOUR SERVICE 41,700 DN 1,000
COSMAX 130,000 DN 1,400
KIWOOM 101,600 0
Hanwha Ocean 25,850 DN 600
HD Hyundai Infracore 8,700 DN 600
DWEC 4,000 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 33,750 DN 550
LG H&H 390,000 DN 16,500
LGCHEM 494,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 56,700 DN 4,300
ShinhanGroup 35,950 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 41,700 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,200 DN 1,350
LGELECTRONICS 106,200 DN 400
Celltrion 142,300 0
TKG Huchems 21,950 DN 100
JB Financial Group 10,510 DN 830
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,300 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,400 DN 800
KIH 52,000 DN 1,800
GS 39,600 DN 850
LIG Nex1 85,200 DN 400
Fila Holdings 38,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,800 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,750 DN 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,965 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 108,700 DN 2,200
FOOSUNG 10,230 DN 360
SK Innovation 144,000 DN 3,200
POONGSAN 34,100 DN 1,000
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
Pleased with injury comeback, pending free agent Ryu Hyun-jin keeps mum on future in MLB
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source