KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 DN 500
Hansae 21,100 UP 500
Youngone Corp 52,600 DN 100
CSWIND 50,000 DN 2,100
GKL 14,500 DN 360
KOLON IND 44,200 DN 900
HanmiPharm 275,500 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 10,390 DN 110
Meritz Financial 51,100 DN 1,400
BNK Financial Group 7,090 DN 130
DGB Financial Group 8,240 DN 190
emart 71,900 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY376 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 52,000 DN 600
PIAM 25,900 DN 600
HANJINKAL 46,200 UP 1,750
CHONGKUNDANG 93,300 DN 3,500
DoubleUGames 38,700 DN 800
HL MANDO 36,400 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 711,000 UP 7,000
Netmarble 38,650 DN 2,400
KRAFTON 153,000 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 DN 1,500
ORION 119,200 DN 2,800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 19,990 DN 710
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 DN 320
BGF Retail 136,600 DN 200
SKCHEM 59,200 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 10,330 DN 170
HYOSUNG TNC 299,500 DN 11,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 345,500 DN 14,000
HANILCMT 12,250 DN 360
SKBS 60,700 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,550 DN 180
KakaoBank 22,950 UP 50
HYBE 227,500 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 67,200 DN 1,200
DL E&C 33,200 UP 1,050
kakaopay 38,850 DN 1,100
SKSQUARE 43,950 DN 550
(END)
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at MTV EMAs in Paris
-
BTS Jungkook's solo album to be led by 'Standing Next to You'
-
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
-
N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report
-
(LEAD) U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
USS Carl Vinson deploys for Indo-Pacific with USS Ronald Reagan in S. Korea: report
-
(LEAD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
Banged up or not, Son Heung-min says missing matches at home 'unacceptable'
-
Pleased with injury comeback, pending free agent Ryu Hyun-jin keeps mum on future in MLB
-
(2nd LD) Top U.S. nuke envoy says 'deeply concerned' about what N.K. would get in return for arms supply to Russia
-
S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source