S. Korea, U.S. hold combined river-crossing drills
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States kicked off combined river-crossing military drills Thursday to enhance the interoperability of the allies, Seoul's Army said.
Approximately 6,600 soldiers, including some 100 American soldiers, will join the drills near the border with North Korea and other regions, involving 630 pieces of equipment, 700 military vehicles and 40 helicopters.
The exercise with the U.S. troops is aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of the armored divisions and their combat unit, the Army said.
The two-week drills are conducted as part of the Hoguk field training exercise, which is annually held in the latter half of the year, involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
This year's exercise will simulate various threats posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons, missiles and unmanned assets, according to the Joint Chiefs Staff.
