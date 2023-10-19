Health minister asks doctors to support plan to expand medical school quota
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- The health minister on Thursday called for doctors to support the government's push to expand the medical school enrollment quota to maintain vital health care services.
The remark came after the government hinted it is reviewing an increase of over 1,000 in the annual medical school enrollment quota, currently at 3,058, to address the shortage of doctors and enhance public health care.
"The expansion will be implemented after sufficiently reviewing schools' capacity and education capability," Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said during a press briefing.
Cho said the government will maintain close coordination with the medical sector, experts, and patient organizations to develop a comprehensive set of policies for enhancing regional health care services.
"It is the basic duty of the government and the medical sector to protect the lives and health of the people," Cho said.
"We hope that the medical sector proactively engages in talks with the government, in response to the public's strong anticipation for an increase in the quota," he added.
