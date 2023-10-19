Go to Contents Go to Navigation

STX to raise 79.9 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:15 October 19, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- STX Corp. on Thursday announced it will sell stock to raise 79.9 billion won (US$58.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 7.36 million common shares at a price of 10,860 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
Keywords
#STX CORPORATION #capital increase
