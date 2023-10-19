U.S. B-52 bomber unveiled at S. Korean air base in show of force against N. Korea

By Chae Yun-hwan

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 19 (Yonhap-Joint Press Corps) -- A U.S. B-52 strategic bomber stood imposingly on a South Korean airbase Thursday in its first-ever known arrival here in a show of force against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The nuclear-capable bomber was put on full display for a group of reporters after it arrived at the air base in Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, amid lingering tensions from Pyongyang's provocations.

The gray-colored heavy bomber, which flew over a defense trade show in the country earlier this week, stood drenched behind the flags of the United States and South Korea as heavy autumn rain pounded the runway.

"(The arrival) is part of our demonstration to the Republic of Korea ... that we stand by our allies," Maj. Rachel Buitrago, public affairs director of the U.S. 7th Air Force, told reporters, using South Korea's official name. "It shows that if we are needed, we will be here."

The deployment of the B-52 bomber is part of efforts to bolster America's extended deterrence commitment to mobilizing the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

Although the B-52s -- a key U.S. strategic asset -- have previously been deployed over the Korean Peninsula for joint air drills with the South Korean Air Force, it marked the first known instance the bomber landed at a South Korean airbase.

Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox, commander of the 96th Bomb Squadron operating the aircraft, neither confirmed nor denied the presence of a nuclear weapon on the bomber but noted it was operationally capable.



Earlier in the day, Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), visited the air base with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa, U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach and U.S. 7th Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus.

"This deployment of the B-52H is another example of the U.S.' ironclad commitment and capabilities to act on its pledge to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and to extended deterrence," Kim was quoted as saying by his office.

Kim said North Korea is making "undisguised" efforts to advance its nuclear capabilities, citing its move to revise its constitution last month to stipulate the policy of strengthening its nuclear force.

"If the enemy uses nuclear weapons, the North Korean regime will face its end," he warned.



Capt. Sabin Park, a pilot of the heavy bomber who is of Korean descent, noted the significance of the bomber's arrival in the country.

"It is really amazing to see the U.S. and Korea are working together," he said. "As other people said, it is making history in terms of cooperation."

The bomber's arrival came after the U.S. pledged to enhance the "regular visibility" of its strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in a joint declaration issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April.

Since the declaration, key U.S. military assets have been deployed to the Korean Peninsula, including the USS Kentucky nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarine in July and the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier last week.

Prior to its landing Tuesday, the bomber staged joint air drills with South Korean fighter jets and a commemorative flight over the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition at an air base just south of the capital to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance this year.

It is expected to conduct combined air drills with South Korea and Japanese aircraft near the peninsula Sunday, according to a source, in what would be the first trilateral exercise of its kind.

U.S. officials declined to comment on the possibility of the exercise.

