S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 19, 2023
All News 16:45 October 19, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.767 3.753 +1.4
2-year TB 3.979 3.966 +1.3
3-year TB 4.070 4.031 +3.9
10-year TB 4.362 4.287 +7.5
2-year MSB 3.969 3.951 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.872 4.830 +4.2
91-day CD 3.820 3.820 0.0
(END)
