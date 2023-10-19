The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Yoon to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar to boost economic, security ties

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar later this week to boost economic and security ties, and explore new areas of cooperation beyond energy and construction, his office said Thursday.

Yoon will make a state visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Saturday to Tuesday, and hold a summit with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.



-----------------

S. Korea to provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to civilian victims in Israel-Hamas war

SEOUL -- South Korea will provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to help civilian victims in the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The provision will be made through international organizations, and the government will make sure the resources are transparently used for humanitarian purposes, the ministry said.



-----------------

Several World Scout Jamboree participants seeking asylum in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Multiple scouts who participated in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree held in South Korea in August have applied for refugee status in the country, sources said Thursday.

The applicants, mostly underage but also including adults, had applied for refugee status with the government as soon as they arrived in South Korea for the global event, according to the legal sources.



-----------------

Actor Yoo Ah-in indicted without detention for habitual drug use

SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Thursday indicted actor Yoo Ah-in for habitually using illegal drugs, nearly a month after an arrest warrant for him was dismissed for the second time.

The 37-year-old actor, who was not detained, is accused of getting injections of propofol and other medical drugs on 181 occasions at clinics across Seoul since 2020 under the pretext of having cosmetic procedures.



-----------------

N. Korea's Kim family spends up to millions of dollars per year on luxury goods: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his family are growing less hesitant to show off their luxury goods, often worth up to millions of dollars a year, to a population largely suffering from chronic food shortages, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

Exports of luxury goods to North Korea are banned under a 2006 U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution, but the reclusive regime has managed to bring in luxury vehicles and consumer goods, including French designer bags and watches.



-----------------

Key N. Korea missile official heading missile bureau: Seoul

SEOUL -- A key North Korean official in charge of Pyongyang's missile development has been leading an agency considered to be handling the country's policy of strengthening its nuclear force, South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday.

Jang Chang-ha, president of the Academy of National Defense Science, has been identified as the chief of the Missile General Bureau, as the name tag on his military uniform points to his new title, the ministry said, citing photos carried by the North's state media outlets.



-----------------

S. Korea to develop tritium testing method for seafood by end of this year

SEOUL -- South Korea's vice oceans minister said Thursday the country plans to come up with testing methods to detect tritium levels in seafood by the end of this year amid growing concerns over Japan's release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"To address the public's concerns, the government plans to come up with testing methods and standards for tritium this year and bolster the testing of its levels in seafood, so that people can consume them without worry," Vice Oceans Minister Park Sung-hoon told a regular press briefing.

(END)