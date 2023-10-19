S. Korea raises travel advisory for Israel, Lebanon amid deadly conflict
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday raised its travel advisory for Israel and Lebanon, urging nationals to leave the region amid an escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The foreign ministry said it has elevated the travel advisory for all regions in Lebanon to Level 3, which strongly advises South Koreans there to leave the country, effective immediately.
The ministry said it has decided to raise the advisory for Lebanon, citing security risks from increasing tensions between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The ministry also raised the advisory to Level 3 for all of Israel with the exception of the Gaza Strip.
Those with plans to travel to the country were also urged to consider canceling or postponing their trips.
A Level 4 travel alert, the highest in the four-tier system, is currently issued for Gaza.
South Koreans traveling to countries or regions under the Level 4 alert can be punished under related laws.
The ministry said it will closely monitor the situation on the ground and consider further adjustments to the travel advisory as necessary.
