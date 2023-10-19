S. Korea proposes foreign ministerial talks with Japan, China in late Nov.: Kyodo

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has proposed holding top-level diplomatic talks with Japan and China late next month, which Tokyo is positively considering, a Japanese media report said Thursday.

"South Korea, as the rotating chair of the trilateral framework, has sounded them out about the three-way talks on around Nov. 26 in Busan, and Japan is positive about the plan," Japan's Kyodo News said in its English-language report, citing diplomatic sources.

The envisioned talks in the southeastern port city of Busan would likely bring together South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, along with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Yoko Kamikawa and Wang Yi, respectively.



In this file photo, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (C), then Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (L) and China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, attend a meeting with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as from the three Northeast Asian countries, in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

